Kids tour RVs at Boys & Girls Clubs

Rudy Boals with Jayco gives kids a tour Wednesday of one of the RVs at the Middlebury Boys & Girls Club.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Jordan Fouts

MIDDLEBURY — RV Day returned to the Boys & Girls Club in Middlebury on Wednesday.

It’s a chance for youngsters to tour a variety of recreational vehicles, some of which their parents may have had a hand in building.

