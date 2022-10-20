MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury welcomes visitors and residents alike from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, for Hometown Harvest.
The center of the event is Trestle Terrace, 106 Pleasant St., featuring a wienie roast, s’mores, a hayride and crafts for children. This year’s event will feature live music by Acoustic Harmony.
Organizers encourage visitors to dress for the weather and to bring a chair or blanket. The free event is sponsored by Middlebury Then & Now, 1st Source Bank, Joyfully Said, Culver Duck Farms and Clayton Middlebury, along with support from Friends of the Middlebury Parks, Old Hoosier Meats and the Middlebury Parks.
