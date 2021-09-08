MIDDLEBURY — More schools have decided to require masks inside their buildings following new state rules that would have mask-optional schools send close-contact students home for weeks but allow schools with mask mandates to keep those students in school.
Middlebury Community Schools and Goshen Community Schools on Tuesday joined the local school corporations requiring that all students and staff wear a mask while inside school buildings, in addition to when they are in school buses, where masks remain federally mandated.
Middlebury's mask requirement for all students and staff became effective Wednesday. In a video posted to the district's YouTube channel, Superintendent Jayson Snyder referenced Gov. Eric Holcomb's Sept. 1 executive order, saying it had "greatly limited our options."
"Based on this executive order and the protocol set forth by the Indiana Department of Health, if a school district remains mask-optional, as we have been thus far, we would be required to have all unvaccinated students who are identified as close contacts quarantine at home for a minimum of 10 to 14 days," he said.
Hundreds of students and "numerous" district staff members have been identified as close contacts, according to Snyder. Until now, they had been allowed to come to school wearing a mask, but that is no longer allowed in schools that don't require all students and staff to wear masks.
"Simply put, based on these new orders, if we were to remain mask-optional, hundreds of Middlebury Community Schools students would continue to be identified as unvaccinated close contacts and would need to be sent home from school for 10 to 14 days and also prohibited from participating in extra-curricular activities," he said.
That would hurt learning and student well-being and create problems for parents who depend on having their children attend school during their workday, according to Snyder. The only way to avoid that was for the board to adopt a temporary mask requirement, he said.
But the change does not mean that Middlebury students will wear masks at all times. Snyder said it is the district's understanding that students are allowed to have socially distanced mask breaks in their classrooms, as well as during classes like band, choir, physical education and during lunch. Masks are not required outdoors.
The video was posted to the district's Facebook page on Tuesday and received hundreds of reactions and comments from people agreeing and disagreeing with the new requirement.
"We know that this decision will likely be supported by many in this community, but we also understand this will make some people unhappy," Snyder said. "Please know that it was our intention to let the local data drive our decision-making. However, the governor's executive order changes everything."
Snyder encouraged those who think the governor's order is government overreach to direct their arguments at the governor's office and the office of the state health commissioner.
In a news release, Goshen Community Schools also referenced Holcomb's order.
"In accordance with the order, GCS will implement a mask requirement for all K-12 students, staff, and visitors beginning on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The Governor’s order extends to September 30, 2021, at which time this GCS mask requirement will be reevaluated," a press release from the district said.
K-6 students at Goshen Community Schools had been required to wear masks since Aug. 23, while masks were optional for older students. Superintendent Steven Hope said the updated requirement should help ensure that students don't have to learn from home once again.
"The K-12 mask requirement should protect the 2021-22 school year, keeping students in the classroom, and avoiding a return to virtual learning," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.