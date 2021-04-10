Faith Mennonite Church will host a public memorial to honor the lives of Elkhart County residents who died from COVID-19. The memorial will be held on the south lawn of the Elkhart County Courthouse from April 11 until April 18.
GOSHEN — A Goshen Church will memorialize nearly 430 Elkhart County residents who have died from the coronavirus since last year.
The public memorial, sponsored by Faith Mennonite Church, will take place starting Sunday, April 11, until Sunday, April 18. A sea of white flags will be planted on the south lawn of the Elkhart County Courthouse in downtown Goshen to honor the lives of locals who died from COVID-19.
