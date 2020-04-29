ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson on Wednesday held his first virtual town hall and addressed the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In recent weeks, Roberson launched his “Mayor’s Message,” a weekly video to speak with residents about what is going on in the city. With the town hall, which was held via WebEx, Roberson allowed residents to not just listen but also ask questions of him, Police Chief Chris Snyder and EMS Chief Kristi Summer, who is the city’s representative on Elkhart County’s COVID-19 Incident Command.
Roberson said an additional point of having a town hall was to show city residents that their local government is behind them.
“We will be wrestling with COVID for some months to come,” the mayor said.
But how fast the city will get back to normalcy depends on how seriously residents take the virus, he said.
“It’s difficult if you don’t shelter in place, because this virus is highly contagious,” Roberson said. “The only way to contain this virus is to stay away and not put yourself at risk.”
A timeline for reopening city facilities is not yet available, though Roberson gave the impression he wants to reopen as soon as it is safe.
“I can’t wait to get out there and dunk a ball,” he said.
The Indiana stay-at-home order is currently expiring at the end of Friday but could be extended. Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to announce what will happen next on that same day.
Snyder said that, while the pandemic means the Police Department works a bit differently, law enforcement continues working to keep the city safe.
“It’s different for us, wearing gloves and goggles and masks, and I’m sure it’s different for people we respond to as well,” he said.
Additionally, police officers have had to figure out how to enforce the stay-at-home order and rules against restaurant sit-down service.
“It’s hard for our officers,” Snyder said.
The Police Department has made no arrests and given no citations related to COVID-19.
There are no officers or firefighters not working due to COVID-19, but some previously were in quarantine.
Holcomb announced on Tuesday that Elkhart will be one of 20 Indiana cities to get a new test site through OptumServe Health Services. The 20 sites are expected to test a total of 4,400 Hoosiers per day and will be set up in the next week.
Sommer said the Incident Command has little information about the effort but has reached out to the state to learn more. Testing will be by appointment only and will be free to people without health insurance. People with insurance are asked to bring their insurance information.
Roberson said he appreciates the new testing site because it is not currently possible to test people who are asymptomatic but have been in contact with people who are infected. Getting to that group, he believes, will offer a better picture of how many are actually positive.
About 90 non-reporters attended the online session Wednesday, the mayor’s office said. The mayor said he will hold town halls every week during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.