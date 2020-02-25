Hotel Elkhart, Marion Street

Marion Street next to Hotel Elkhart has been partially reopened. The eastbound lane may still be closed occasionally for construction.

 Truth file photo

ELKHART — Marion Street at Main Street partially reopened to traffic on Tuesday.

The westbound lane is now open for through traffic at all times. The eastbound lane may be closed from time to time for ongoing construction at Hotel Elkhart during business hours, city officials said.

