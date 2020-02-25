ELKHART — Marion Street at Main Street partially reopened to traffic on Tuesday.
The westbound lane is now open for through traffic at all times. The eastbound lane may be closed from time to time for ongoing construction at Hotel Elkhart during business hours, city officials said.
