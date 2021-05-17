ELKHART — A man was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound, according to police.
A spokesperson for the Elkhart Police Department said a shooting took place in the 200 block of North Second Street in Elkhart around 1:12 p.m. on Sunday. A man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the hospital. His injury was not life-threatening, police said.
