ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested after allegedly shooting a gun and pointing it at a woman Sunday night, the Elkhart Police Department said.
At 11:54 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to 2301 W. Lexington Ave. in regard to the sound of gunfire. The victims, a married couple, told police that a friend of the husband had pointed a gun at the wife and had fired four rounds outside an apartment. No one was injured, police said.
Officers found that a Nissan in the parking lot had what appeared to be a bullet hole in it.
Police located the suspect, Ryan Fisher, 34, who was in possession of two handguns. He was arrested for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, pointing a loaded firearm, and criminal recklessness with a firearm.
