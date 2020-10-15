MIDDLEBURY — One person was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital on Wednesday after a four-vehicle crash involving two semi-trucks.
According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a driver of a Honda Odyssey was in the westbound lane of U.S. 20 and stopped to turn left at C.R. 27. The Honda was then rear-ended by a pickup truck that went off the road, hitting a utility pole. The Honda, however, was pushed into the intersection where it was hit by a Freightliner semi-truck driving east. The Freightliner continued through the intersection, colliding with a westbound Kenworth semi-truck. The crash occurred 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.