ELKHART — As the federal government and the state have paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination efforts in Elkhart County will be somewhat affected.
Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine is the least-used type in Elkhart County, with 2,990 out of 81,788 doses administered to county residents being from Johnson & Johnson. That is 3.66 percent.
However, as the J&J vaccine went into use only early in March, that vaccine has made up 10 or 20 percent of doses given on a single day several times in recent weeks, according to the Indiana Department of Health. On Monday, the last full day that this vaccine was administered, 125 out of 959 doses given to Elkhart County residents were from Johnson & Johnson. On Tuesday, 768 total doses were administered to county residents, making it the Tuesday with the fewest doses administered since Feb. 23.
Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered primarily through pharmacies and Indiana State Department of Health clinics. The pause means some vaccination sites no longer administer any vaccines. Seifert Drug in downtown Elkhart, for instance, was administering only Johnson & Johnson and has not received any Pfizer or Moderna doses in order to keep vaccinating, a person working at the pharmacy said.
The Elkhart County Health Department has scheduled three clinics over the next month, of which the one at Goshen High School on May 20-22 was supposed to use Johnson & Johnson. According to ECHD spokesperson Melanie Sizemore, that clinic will switch to the two-dose Moderna vaccine, if the clinic is still going to take place.
Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine will remain in limbo a while longer after U.S. health advisers told the government Wednesday that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot – and if so, how big the potential risk really is.
The reports are exceedingly rare – six cases out of more than 7 million U.S. inoculations with the one-dose vaccine. But the government recommended a pause in J&J vaccinations this week, not long after European regulators declared that such clots are a rare but possible risk with the AstraZeneca vaccine, a shot made in a similar way but not yet approved for use in the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.