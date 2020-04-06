GOSHEN — On Monday, March 16, Rachelle Camacho felt sick. Your worst flu times five, she says.
But after a doctor’s visit the next day, she learned this was not the flu.
On the following Saturday, she was admitted to Elkhart General Hospital, though the COVID-19 test she had taken a few days earlier had yet to show results. She had a terrible headache and could hardly breathe.
“I would cough violently and gasp for breath,” Camacho said. “It was very, very, very scary.”
Three hours after getting a chest X-ray, she was told the results were similar to those of people who have COVID-19, and she was transferred to the isolation unit.
For her entire stay, which lasted a little less than a week, the Elkhart General staff was amazing, she said. Every few hours, nurses would visit in their protective gear to bring her medicine and food. Everything that went into the room, from gowns to plates, would later be thrown out to prevent the virus from spreading at the hospital.
“They were very caring and very concerned, but also exhausted,” Camacho said of the staff.
It felt like they were taking care of one of their own family members.
“One nurse in particular – Amanda – she was my morning nurse every day. And she even got the point where she would say, ‘I’m coming in tomorrow. Do you need me to bring you anything?’” Camacho said.
Emojis instead of flowers
But the stay in isolation was far from a holiday. Her room had the constant noise from a large air filter. And, naturally, Camacho could not get out of her room or have visitors.
“It’s our new normal,” she said of the isolation. “I think that we have to go on people’s kind words and people’s reaching out and having the emojis be our new flowers.”
Then there was the fear of what might happen to her – people across the county had started dying from the virus.
“At one point, they asked me, if I stopped breathing and I lost my pulse, if I wanted them to resuscitate me,” she said.
Camacho, who is 48, had not expected to be answering questions like that, yet there it was. And especially when her cough was so bad that she could not breathe, the fact that not everyone survives was on her mind.
Another concern came when nurses began running out of the N-95 masks that they use to protect themselves as they treat those who have the virus.
“So the nurses were wearing the homemade masks that people are making, and that was really shocking for me to see,” Camacho said. “But they just were so positive in a grim situation, and that positivity made me feel so much better.”
Though there is no cure for COVID-19, Camacho recovered from the virus after having it for a couple of weeks. She is now quarantined in her home.
The aftermath
Camacho and other people who have had COVID-19 say that there is a stigma around getting the virus. In some cases, Camacho said, it almost felt like she was being attacked.
“Like, ‘What were your symptoms?’ and ‘How did you get it’ and ‘Why didn’t you do this and why didn’t you do that?’” she said. “It was out of people’s fear.”
Other than going to the doctor, the hospital and walking around the block with a mask, she has not been out of her house since March 14. She is in daily contact with the Elkhart County Health Department, who will make the decision on when she is no longer in mandatory isolation.
She still does not know how she got COVID-19.
“That’s the crazy thing. No idea,” she said. “I was the only one in my workplace. Nobody else I know ... I’m not one that goes out a lot. No clue. Absolutely no clue how I got this.”
Health officials say the best course of action for everyone is to act as if the virus is everywhere. People can carry and transmit the disease while being asymptomatic, and the virus can survive on surfaces for days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends wearing a cloth mask when in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered Hoosiers to stay at home except for essential business.
The big personal issue for Camacho now is how much her doctor’s visit and stay at the hospital will cost. It is a huge concern that, given her family’s financial situation, she does not know how to lift.
Most importantly, though, she survived. Now, she wants people to understand that the virus is real and that everyone must do their part in getting through the pandemic.
“Stay isolated,” she said.
And keep the people who work in health care in mind.
“A huge thank you to our health workers, to our doctors, to our maintenance people who still have to show up. Thank you to the people who take risks every day,” she said. “They are focusing on getting the people who are at the hospital better, and that means so much to the population, to my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.