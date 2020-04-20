ELKHART — Roughly 3,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Elkhart County, a county health official said on Monday. Of those, 164 had tested positive.
The county’s number of people tested differs from state estimates but the number of positive tests does not.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,314 tests that had been completed in Elkhart County by Monday, but that number is inaccurate, according to Elkhart County Health Department public information officer Melanie Sizemore.
“We cannot find out from ISDH where they’re pulling their numbers from,” she said. “We’re gathering daily from Goshen Health, Beacon, South Bend Clinic and all the others.”
The county’s estimate of 3,182 completed tests is not rock-solid, however, as there is a risk of some duplication, she said.
A dozen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Elkhart County on Monday. According to Sizemore, the number of new cases per day is expected to rise a while longer, in part because testing is becoming more available.
“We’re still climbing. We haven’t peaked yet,” she said.
The county Health Department said it expects to see the peak of new confirmed cases around the first or second week of May.
Statewide, 77.6 percent of 3,104 ventilators remain available, and 47.5 percent of 2,863 ICU beds are free. Sizemore could not give those numbers for Elkhart County but said about 14 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized here, as most of those who are diagnosed can recover at home.
There are no official numbers for how many in the county have recovered, since getting those numbers would require testing people who appear to be over the virus. Given the lack of available tests, testing for recovery has not been a priority.
“We assume that after a couple of weeks most people are recovering,” Sizemore said.
Three county residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died.
Across the state, 569 people with confirmed cases have died. The state is reporting 11,686 people have tested positive, and 64,639 people have been tested.
