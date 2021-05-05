ELKHART — A county-wide and bipartisan push to encourage residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 was launched Wednesday.
“We’re all looking forward to the day when we can get back to our everyday routines,” said County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait. “We can only do that when more of us have been vaccinated. That’s what we’re trying to tell everyone with this leadership push. ‘Let’s get vaccinated so we can resume our everyday lives.’”
County Commissioners Suzie Weirick, R-3, and Frank Lucchese, R-1, reflected the same sentiment.
“The best way to be mask-free safely, for the whole community, is to be vaccinated,” Weirick said. “I would like to move past this. I would like to look forward to some new challenges and new opportunities. But, to care so much about my family and friends, that’s why I do this. That’s why I am here to serve. That’s why I’m here to work with everybody instead of against everyone.”
Lucchese said the focus now needs to be on how many residents are getting vaccinated.
“It’s not the numbers of people who are getting the virus, it’s the number of people that need to be vaccinated to help stop the virus,” he said.
Elkhart County is behind Indiana as a whole in vaccine uptake, with 28.8 percent of residents 16 or older being fully vaccinated. Statewide, the figure is 36.7 percent.
Mayor Rod Roberson of Elkhart and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman of Goshen, both Democrats, said that the sooner most residents get vaccinated, the sooner everyone can go back to normal activities.
“If we want to get all of our events open and going again, all we need to do is get vaccinated,” Roberson said. “Let’s do it. Let’s all get vaccinated.”
“I’ve gotten vaccinated. My family’s gotten vaccinated. And I can tell you, it’s given us a lot of relief. After getting that second shot, just knowing you’re that much more protected,” Stutsman said. “The better we do as a community and as a state in keeping COVID numbers down, the better we can do getting back into our businesses and supporting those people, the workers and the business owners and really starting to get back to life as we knew it.”
This was the second bipartisan push for vaccinations in Elkhart County this week, as five Democrats and two Republicans on the Elkhart City Council passed a resolution Monday to encourage city residents and workers to get vaccinated.
‘Vaccines work’
Wait pointed out that vaccines are having a clear effect, which can, for instance, be seen in who is being hospitalized.
“Almost all of the hospitalized COVID patients in Elkhart County right now are local citizens who didn’t get a vaccination,” Wait said. “That tells us a lot. The vaccines work.”
Though deaths have become rarer since vaccines became widely available, the number of hospitalizations has increased this spring, and the average age of COVID-19 inpatients has decreased.
Since March 2020, 437 Elkhart County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. Before vaccines became available, many months had about 30 local COVID-19 deaths. The worst month was November, when 114 local lives were lost to the disease.
While residents are still dying due to COVID-19, deaths have been rarer in recent months. There were 19 COVID-19 deaths in February, eight in March, and eight in April, making the past two months the least deadly since April 2020.
The county’s weekly coronavirus score from the state, updated on Wednesday, remains orange, which is the second-most severe of four scores. The score remained orange, despite the seven-day positivity rate dropping below the orange level (which is 10 to 14.9 percent) to 8.36 percent, because the county’s weekly COVID-19 infections per 100,000 residents went into the red and most severe level (which requires 200 or more) at 221 infections per 100,000 residents. A week ago, those figures were 10.59 percent and 189 cases per 100,000 residents.
People who wish to schedule a vaccination appointment can do so at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.