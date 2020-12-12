GOSHEN — Lippert faces $10,000 in proposed penalties for two serious safety violations found during state inspections in November.
Lippert Components Inc. received a safety order and notification of penalty from the Indiana Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, following inspections carried out earlier this year. The Nov. 25 notice came after inspections at a plant at 1724 Eisenhower Drive South, Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.