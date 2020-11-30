ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library is offering appointments for inside services at all locations, in addition to curbside pickup.
Appointments can be made at any of the five library branches to browse the collection, use a computer, print, use elearning study space or reference services. Most appointments will be limited to 30 minutes, except for microfilm or study space.
