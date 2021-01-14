Elkhart Public Library renovation rendering, lounge

Renovations will soon begin at Elkhart Public Library’s neighborhood branches. This shows what the lounge at the Dunlap Branch may look like in the future.

 Provided

ELKHART — A $4.5 million investment to improve Elkhart Public Library’s neighborhood branches is underway.

The first two branches to be renovated will be the Dunlap Branch and the Cleveland Branch, which will both close for construction on Jan. 20.

Elkhart Public Library renovation furniture concepts

The renovations of Elkhart Public Library’s neighborhood branches will include new furniture concepts such as these, according to a report by the architecture company involved in the project.

