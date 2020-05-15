ELKHART — A weeklong road closure on Lexington Avenue has been extended by two weeks.
The closure, which is between East Boulevard and Arcade Avenue, began on May 6 due to emergency sewer repairs, but City of Elkhart Public Works & Utilities said Friday that the repair will take another 14 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.