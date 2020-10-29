Honorary John Horvath Street

The City of Elkhart recognized the late John Horvath on Thursday by placing an “Honorary John Horvath St.” sign at the intersection of Cedar and Ward streets.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — City officials, neighbors and family members gathered Thursday to honor a loyal supporter of the city and its residents by naming a street in his honor.

Honorary John Horvath Street is named after the man who died July 10; he was 75.

