ELKHART — Police dogs Big Mike and Maja are getting new bullet and stab-protective vests through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s.
The vests are sponsored by Matt Rothgangel of St. Louis, Missouri, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
