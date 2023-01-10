Jayco Inc. celebrated the opening of a 10,000-square-foot health care facility Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Middlebury. Pictured are Jayco President and CEO Ken Walters speaking to the crowd.
Photos provided / Jayco Inc.
Jayco employees get a tour of the company’s new on-site health care facility at 109 W. U.S. 20.
MIDDLEBURY — Recreational vehicle manufacturer Jayco Inc. has opened an on-site health care facility for its employees through a joint venture with Goshen Health.
The company celebrated the opening of its 10,000-square-foot facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday morning. The ceremony included representatives from Jayco, DJ Construction and Goshen Health.
