ELKHART — Police are reporting four shootings in Elkhart during the last few days that hit homes and individuals. One house was involved two separate days.
At 2:36 a.m. Thursday, an officer with the Elkhart Police Department found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg by the gas station at the intersection of C.R. 9 and C.R. 20. Officers later learned he had been shot near Indiana and Benham avenues, where shell casings were located.
(2) comments
I hope the new mayor doesn't feed us a line about no gangs in Elkhart. You know! Like the the ex mayor in South Bend! Nip it in the bud! These aren't neighborhood groups!
In the old days EPD used to have one or more officers assigned to directed patrol. This neighborhood might benefit from a directed patrol.
