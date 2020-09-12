This is the Elkhart County Home that opened in 1886. The history of the county home will be presented by the Elkhart County Historical Museum in the Virtual Stories of Elkhart: The County Home program.
BRISTOL — The Elkhart County Historical Museum will present the "Virtual Stories of Elkhart: The County Home" program on two occasions this week, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, and 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
The program is free, but registration is required. Register by going to www.elkhartcountyparks.org and finding the event on the Events Calendar page. Registration for each program closes two hours before to the start of each program. Registration requires providing an e-mail address and participants will be sent an e-mail with a link to the webinar and other information.
