Hispanic Health group to host vaccine, testing clinic

ELKHART — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health, Real Services and Radio La Raza WKAM-1460, will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Concord Event Center, 3719 S. Main St., Elkhart.
