ELKHART — Elkhart County Health Officer Dr. Lydia Mertz on Monday evening defended her decision to recommend that schools resume in-person instruction.
"We at the Elkhart County Health Department are getting numerous inquiries as to why we are not recommending on-line only education for our school districts," Mertz said in a written statement.
One specific criticism concerns why Elkhart County should open schools when neighboring St. Joseph County, which has had about 1,500 fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19, should not.
"I cannot speak for the St. Joseph County Health Officer, but I’m sure we are both looking at the same data for our counties, considering where we as a county seem to be going, and how the county is doing over several metrics," Mertz said. "While Elkhart County had the dubious distinction of being a 'hot spot' for coronavirus, the community took preventative measures to heart and we no longer have that designation."
Mertz pointed out that Elkhart County is now seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, while St. Joseph County hit its highest point for new cases per day in mid-July and has yet to come down.
"We each need to do what is best for our county considering what is happening at the present time," Mertz said.
If metrics change over time, Mertz said she will revisit her recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.