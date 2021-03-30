ELKHART — While the statewide mask mandate and other coronavirus-related restrictions will vanish come April 6, local residents may still be required to wear a mask when in public.
Elkhart County County Health Officer Dr. Bethany Wait on Monday criticized Gov. Eric Holcomb for lifting restrictions too soon and for not yet issuing the actual executive order rescinding restrictions. Not having it makes it difficult for local officials to move forward, she said.
Local governments are allowed to keep or issue tougher restrictions than the state, and while Elkhart County’s restrictions on social distancing at restaurants and bars, as well as capacity limits at events and gatherings, are tied to the state’s rules, the county’s mask mandate is separate and will be lifted only if Wait makes it so.
“It’s still hard to decide, though, how we move forward, because we’re still waiting on the governor to actually produce the executive order,” Wait said.
Holcomb on Tuesday announced that restrictions would end April 6, and Wait was initially expected to say what that would mean for local orders Wednesday morning, and then Friday morning, but she postponed because she didn’t know the details, she said.
She said the governor needs to make clearer what rules will be in place for gatherings.
“He hasn’t really specified what his plan’s going to be,” Wait said.
The governor, who said he will continue wearing a mask because it’s the right thing to do, did make it clear that the statewide mask mandate is becoming an advisory.
Wait has said for months that she was not about to end the county’s mask mandate, and she said Monday that now is not the time to stop wearing masks.
Elkhart County’s seven-day average positive test rate is now between 6 percent and 7 percent after having been fairly steadily around 5 percent for weeks. The number of cases is also up, from a recent low seven-day average of 19 per day on March 2 to 38 per day on Sunday. Those numbers are still low compared to much of the last year.
At the same time, not enough county residents have been vaccinated to ensure that there couldn’t be another surge, Wait believes. In Elkhart County, 12.7 percent of residents who are 16 or older have been fully vaccinated; statewide, that figure is 20 percent.
“At this point in time, just looking at our numbers, we have to continue wearing masks and social distancing and limiting capacity if we don’t want to go in the wrong direction,” Wait said.
However, she did not say clearly whether she will keep the county’s mask mandate when the statewide mandate ends. While she has the power to make that decision on her own, Wait said she is in conversations with community leaders and that she wants to present a united front.
“I don’t want to create any kind of division amongst our community,” she said. “We’ve had that enough as it is.”
Elkhart County Board of Commissioners President Suzie Weirick, R-3, said last week that would like to get rid of the mask mandate and that she thinks the county should have no restrictions that are stronger than the state’s.
Should the county’s outbreak worsen to the point of moving from the current yellow color code, which is the second-least severe, to the more severe orange or red color codes, Wait said it would be necessary to reintroduce some restrictions that will go away next week, but she does not want to be the one to make that decision. Without buy-in from the Board of Commissioners, such orders wouldn’t have much effect, she said.
“From a political standpoint, if you want to go political, it’s better when everybody’s on board,” Wait said.
Wait said the county will release more information about what level of restrictions will be in effect come April 6 after it receives a copy of the governor’s new executive order. According to Wait, the county has received no information about when that will happen.
