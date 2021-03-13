GOSHEN — Elkhart County’s health officer is encouraging planners to consider every COVID-19 advisory level as they look at going ahead with major events this summer.
Under public health orders, the Elkhart County Health Department requires a safety plan to be submitted 14 days ahead of time for public events and gatherings over a certain size so they can help identify a safe capacity. The form is available at https://health.elkhartcounty.com/en/health-department-forms
The capacity limit depends on which colored advisory level the state assigns each county for the COVID-19 numbers they’re seeing. The limit ranges from 25 people or 25 percent venue capacity, whichever is lower, to 50 people or 25 percent capacity, 100 people or 50 percent capacity and 250 people or 100 percent capacity.
The rules apply to everything from weddings to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.
“For us to reopen Elkhart County, we have to have low numbers. We’re doing a good job but we need to continue to be vigilant. I want to have the fair, I think everybody wants to have the fair, we want to have the different art festivals that we have,” Dr. Bethany Wait said Friday. “But if we go into those months in orange and red, we’re not gonna be able to have those events safely.”
Elkhart County was in the yellow as of Friday, the second highest of the four advisory levels, with a seven-day positivity rate of 5.05 percent. It’s just over the threshold for the lowest advisory level of blue, where much of the state is currently sitting.
“We are in advisory yellow, which means we have the 50 percent capacity for businesses, in particular special events,” Wait said. “Looking at this map, the state’s turning blue but we’re staying yellow.”
She encourages people to understand that the pandemic is not over yet, and to continue with precautions like wearing masks and staying six feet apart in public.
“You can have 100-people-plus at those events, that’s fine, but understand that we still want six feet of distance in between those 100-people-plus,” Wait said. “There’s no part of us that wants to stop you from having your event. We think weddings, funerals, parties are essential at this point in time. We all need that, we all understand that. All we’re asking is for people to really think about how you can make your event safe, so your wedding does not turn into the super-spreader event that we had back in November and December and October.”
She said the health department is already talking with planners for major events this year about what they should prepare for. She said they’re advising them to make a plan for each level, blue through red, so they know how to respond.
It can be tricky, she added, since the state changes the level on Wednesdays. That means the change could happen in the middle of the fair.
“We’re already reviewing plans for the fair, we’re already reviewing a lot of these large events, and just having this open dialog back and forth with them, that what we think you should do is plan your event around each advisory level,” Wait said. “So plan around how many people are you gonna allow if we are in the orange. Are you even gonna do it, at that 25 percent capacity, or not? Same with yellow, same with blue.”
