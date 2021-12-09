ELKHART — A retail store and food service business has been ordered closed for operating without the proper permits.
La Catrachita Products, 1725 Toledo Road, was selling packaged "potentially hazardous foods," those that require time and temperature control for safety, without a retail food establishment license, the Elkhart County Health Department said.
