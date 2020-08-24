Hardy's Bar

One man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at Hardy’s Bar in Elkhart early Sunday.

 Elkhart Truth photo / Rasmus S. Jorgensen

ELKHART — Police on Monday identified the victim in a fatal bar shooting and said an arrest had been made in the case.

David Artley, 43, of Elkhart was killed in the Sunday shooting at Hardy’s Bar, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

