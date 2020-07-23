2018 Hall of Heroes Comic Con orc

A man dressed as an orc from the online role-playing game World of Warcraft drew attention at the 2018 Hall of Heroes Comic Con in downtown Elkhart.

 Elkhart Truth file photo

ELKHART — There will be no Hall of Heroes Comic Con in 2020.

The convention, hosted by Elkhart’s Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum, announced Thursday that the event, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, will instead be held on March 6-7, 2021.

