ELKHART — Seven families broke ground on a new Habitat for Humanity subdivision on Elkhart’s south side on Thursday.
The neighborhood will be called Hope Court, an eight-home subdivision created off Stiver Avenue.
The families celebrated with a combined ceremony at the cul-de-sac of the neighborhood and featured speakers from the city of Elkhart, sponsoring organizations and a state legislator.
The seven future homeowners were Miesha Johnson, Laci Riege, Julie Morris, Montashia Cole-Chifton, Qwatecia Taylor, Ebony Davis and Rachel Johnson.
“We decided on the name ‘Hope Court’ because that’s exactly what we want to promote in our community – hope,” said Greg Conrad, president and executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Elkhart County. “We not only build homes, but we also build hope. Hope is at the center of our mission as we partner with families, volunteers, and sponsors who work together to lift up their neighbors.”
Habitat Family Services Director Jennifer King said “hope” is a word she often hears from families in the program. “I’ve heard so many of them share about the immediate hope they felt when accepted into this program.”
Mike Huber, the city’s director of development services, based on research on the housing market, said 500 more houses could be built.
“We don’t build housing at the city, so we have to rely on working with our partners, and Habitat is such a tremendous partnership with us,” he said.
Hope Court is not yet recognized in phone map apps; the subdivision’s entrance is between 521 and 529 Stiver Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.