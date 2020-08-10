ELKHART — Five people were arrested by Elkhart police on Sunday after gunfire and a car chase, according to the Elkhart Police Department.
A police officer was near Benham and Indiana avenues at 12:54 a.m. Sunday when he heard the sounds of gunfire coming from the area of Sixth Street and Indiana Avenue.
The officer saw a white Chevrolet Malibu with what appeared to be gunsmoke around it, so he tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver tried to flee out of town and toward Nappanee.
Officers stopped the Malibu in the 62000 block of S.R. 19, about 7 miles away from where the chase began, after the car drove over stop sticks near S.R. 19 and C.R. 26.
In addition to the five people within the vehicle, officers found a rifle sitting on the center console, a handgun on the front passenger floorboard, a handgun under the rear seat, multiple rifle and handgun casings, and 2.5 grams of marijuana, police said.
Police also found shell casings in the Washington Gardens area where the initial officer had heard gunfire. The home in the 400 block of Indiana Avenue appeared to have had a window broken by a bullet round. A Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Chrysler 300 had also been damaged.
Davone Pittman, 26, of Elkhart was arrested for fleeing law enforcement, carrying a handgun without a license and driving while suspended.
Cardre Crockett, 25, of Elkhart was arrested for possession of marijuana and carrying a handgun without a license.
Antawan Miles, 20, of Elkhart was arrested for carrying a handgun without a license, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.
Kevon Coleman, 19, of Elkhart was arrested for carrying a handgun with a license, possession of marijuana and a warrant.
A 15-year-old male was arrested for possession of a firearm by a minor, leaving home without the permission of a guardian and a warrant.
(3) comments
Five guys with guns and weed across the street from the Tolson Center? Sounds like a great place to send your kids. Let’s make it bigger.
good catch officers! keep them off the streets!
Judges keep them off the streets, or not as it usually happens. Liberal judges releasing for covid is the dumbest thing ever. People are dying as a direct result of this insanity.
