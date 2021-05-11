Monica Pierce, left, opens the Goshen Board of Works meeting with a gavel tap Monday in this screen capture from a stream of the meeting. Also pictured are Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also sits on the board, and board member Mary Nichols.
GOSHEN — The city’s inaugural kid mayor was sworn in and presided over her first meeting Monday.
Monica Pierce, a fourth-grader at Model Elementary, was elected by her peers in the pilot of the junior mayor program at Goshen Community Schools. She and other fourth-graders ran on platforms that they chose and gave speeches to pitch their ideas on how to make Goshen a better place for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.