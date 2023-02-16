GOSHEN — With a water main repaired and a boil advisory canceled, students at Model Elementary were scheduled to return to their classrooms Friday.
Officials with Goshen Community Schools said the boil advisory was canceled for residents on Greene Road and the school. Water samples were taken and test results were satisfactory, the report said.
