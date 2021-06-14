GOSHEN — Effective Monday, June 14,, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine & Urgent Care, 2824 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
The Pro Park One COVID-19 vaccine clinic at 2120 S. Main St., Goshen, has closed. In addition, online scheduling for the COVID-19 vaccine is now through the GoshenUrgentCare.com and not the OurShot.In.gov website.
