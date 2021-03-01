GOSHEN — The Goshen College board of directors has unanimously appointed President Rebecca Stoltzfus to a second term of five years beginning July 1.
“Along with the entire board of directors, I am so grateful to Rebecca for the ways she has pursued a renewed and compelling mission and vision for the college,” said Dr. Bruce Stahly, the chair of the board of directors and a 1967 graduate from Goshen. “We have heard overwhelming affirmation from all for her calm, positive, challenging, insightful, joyful, confident and authentic leadership and spirit. And she is very obviously motivated by her dedication to our students. The board strongly believes that Rebecca is the right leader for Goshen College at this time and that we are very fortunate to have her in this role.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.