Forest River fire

No injuries were reported, but a fire Monday night at a Forest River laminating plant in Goshen caused extensive damage to the facility.

 Photo provided / ABC57 News viewer

GOSHEN — A portable space heater was being blamed for a fire Monday night that caused extensive damage to a Forest River RV lamination plant.

Despite several explosions, no injuries were reported.

