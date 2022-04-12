Soccer training facility to open in Goshen

Revolutionary Soccer Training is scheduled to open on Saturday, giving soccer players of all ages a place to practice and train. The facility is located at 2402 Eisenhower Drive North in Goshen.

 Photo provided / Revolutionary Soccer training

GOSHEN — Soccer players of all ages will soon have a place to train and practice in Goshen.

A grand opening for Revolutionary Soccer Training will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday. The facility is located at 2402 Eisenhower Drive North.

