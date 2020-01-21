GOSHEN — The expected cost of a pavilion and ice rink along the canal has increased to nearly $7.9 million, the Goshen Redevelopment Commission heard Tuesday, causing some board members to show signs of cold feet.
The commission approved a series of five-year plans for new and continuing projects to be paid out of several tax increment finance districts. Overall, the plan represents the biggest investment in years, said Redevelopment Project Manager Becky Hutsell.
The largest single project is a year-round, multiuse open-air pavilion with an ice rink, slated for a nine-acre spot along the Millrace Canal at 311 W. Madison St. It was first proposed in April 2017, though it has its origin in a Regional Cities pitch that didn’t get enough traction.
Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in 2017 that the city could build its own scaled-down version for an estimated $2.5 million to $3 million. The cost increased to $5.7 million by the time a feasibility study was presented in September 2017, due in part to soil issues at the chosen site.
The latest estimate puts it at $7.87 million, according to information from Hutsell. That includes $6.75 million for construction, $430,000 for furnishings and equipment and $324,000 for architectural services and engineering.
Another $376,000 would go toward building 65 on-site parking spaces and $359,000 would be set aside for contingencies.
Commission member Tom Stump pointed out that sooner or later, money would also have to be spent to upgrade or replace the one-lane bridge that takes Madison Street across the canal. That could be in the $1 million range, according to Hutsell, though she said the bridge is functional as-is.
Proposed funding would get within $700,000 of the total cost. That includes $1 million from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, a $1 million private gift and $300,000 in Regional Cities money.
The Redevelopment Commission previously committed $2.5 million, and another $3 million could be borrowed from the city’s Major Moves fund.
Community Development Director Mark Brinson said the projected costs went up for a variety of reasons, including the steel tariffs. Goshen resident Jim McKee questioned whether the canal was still the best spot for the pavilion.
RDC member Brett Weddell joined Stump in expressing surprise at the jump in cost.
“I know a year and a half ago, when this was discussed, Mr. Stump and I were kind of astounded by the price tag because both of us remember the price tag being quite a bit less,” he said. “It has kind of ballooned, whether it’s from the tariffs or just the project as a whole growing quite a bit.”
Despite voting to adopt the five-year plan, the RDC isn’t necessarily committed to the project, Stump said.
“I think there’s quite a bit of support from the redevelopment commission members for this project, but maybe not at this price,” he said. “Now we’re up to $10 million, that’s four times what we started talking about originally.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.