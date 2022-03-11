GOSHEN — A Goshen man who is now accused of murder must be found competent before he can stand trial.
Samuel Byfield, 22, is charged with murder in the Feb. 14 death of Wayne Bontrager. He was originally charged with attempted murder after the 73-year-old was stabbed multiple times and his car was stolen north of Goshen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.