GOSHEN — Multiple arrests were made just after a home invasion and burglary in Goshen on Sunday that sent one resident to the hospital.
Police arrested Adrienne Smith and Austin Holm, both 17, as well as 19-year-old Anthony Baker and 27-year-old Javon Dorsey Jr. following the 1 a.m. incident at a residence in the 700 block of Steury Avenue. Officers found them together with a fifth individual, age 15, in a vehicle that matched the description of the one that fled the robbery.
Dorsey is charged with burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 2 felony, and armed robbery, a Level 3 felony. His charges also include robbery resulting in injury, a Level 3 felony, and firearm possession by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bond.
Smith, Holm and Baker are charged with burglary resulting in injury and robbery resulting in injury, both Level 3 felonies. Each of them was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bond.
Armed robberyAccording to court documents:
Goshen officers responded to the burglary on Steury Avenue near Middlebury Street just after 1 a.m. Another officer who was driving toward the scene saw a dark blue Mitsubishi with no license plate ignore a stop sign and leave the area at high speed.
The vehicle also had a broken window, which the victims had described along with the color. They had also given a basic description of the occupants, which matched the five people police found inside.
One of the victims was taken to the Goshen Police Department for an interview while the other was transported by ambulance to Goshen Hospital for a head injury. He gave a statement at home after being released, with a wound above his left eyebrow that required stitches.
The victims told police they sold marijuana to one of the men earlier in the evening, and that he paid with two counterfeit $100 bills. The man had dropped his phone while leaving and later came back to get it, accompanied by four other men.
They knocked on the door then kicked it open and rushed inside, wearing bandanas on their faces. One of the men had a handgun, which he struck one of the residents in the face with, and they said he threatened to kill them.
Another robber was armed with a metal pipe. The victims said the robbers demanded money and jewelry.
Suspect interviewsPolice searched the blue Mitsubishi and found a baggie with marijuana and a silver and black semi-auto handgun, which matched how the victims described it. Some jewelry was also found.
Detectives interviewed some of the suspects found in the car. They described being picked up in the car before going to the Steury Avenue residence and buying marijuana, then returning and committing the robbery.
They identified Dorsey as the one who had a gun. The 15-year-old said he saw Dorsey strike one of the victims in the face with the gun and that the man started “gushing blood,” and that he felt really bad and wanted to help him.
Dorsey told police he had been picked up by a friend about 10 minutes before police stopped their car. He denied being at the Steury Avenue home and said he didn’t know why the others were implicating him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.