GOSHEN — Beginning on Tuesday, contractors with the county will mobilize at the Goshen Dam Pond to begin replacement of the Goshen Dam Toe Drain.
To accommodate the work there, the Millrace Canal water levels have been lowered, city officials said. The water level will remain lowered until after the construction project is complete, in 30 to 60 days. After completion of the project, the water level will be allowed to rise 4 to 5 feet over a period of 10 to 14 days, according to the Elkhart County Parks & Recreation Department.
