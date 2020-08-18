GOSHEN — Plans for the next decade in Middlebury include looking at widening Main Street and rerouting S.R. 13 outside of the town center, under a comprehensive study adopted Monday.
The Elkhart County Board of Commissioners voted to add the Middlebury 2030 Comprehensive Plan to the county’s own 2006 comprehensive plan. The town’s 65-page plan lays out goals for improving Middlebury in areas like shopping, employment, transportation and education.
“Overall, the purpose of a comprehensive plan is to look at a vision for a community as well as to establish some goals, to identify some long-term opportunities for development, redevelopment, utilities, infrastructure, roads, housing, you name it,” said Elkhart County Zoning Administrator Jason Auvil, who presented the plan. “It also ties into Elkhart County because other communities are finishing up their plans. The Town of Bristol is finishing up their plan, Millersburg has started a plan and there’s a good chance the Town of Wakarusa will also be updating their plan. So it’s a good time.”
Middlebury Town Council approved the plan on July 20, he said.
It was developed through a series of public sessions, with help from Elkhart County Planning and Development and the Michiana Area Council of Governments. More than 750 residents participated, though Town Manager Mary Cripe said the COVID-19 pandemic limited what organizers could do in-person.
“One thing I would have liked to have done a little bit more, but because of COVID we couldn’t, a lot of the hearings had to be done virtually,” she said. “We had quite a bit of participation throughout the whole process. We had two major public input sessions. We’ve got some things that we need to work on, especially traffic is one of the major ones.”
Commissioner Mike Yoder asked if the town’s thoughts on traffic had changed over time.
“Years ago, 16 years ago, the town had determined that the traffic through the center of Middlebury was a good thing,” he said. “Has that attitude changed now? Is there a desire to divert some of the heavier traffic?”
Cripe said traffic was one of the issues the town knows it needs to look at, along with downtown parking and intersection improvements. She said Middlebury is also working with the Indiana Department of Transportation, which may be doing a small communities project.
“So they’re studying it currently, trying to figure out what we would need to do,” she said. “But they don’t want to be the bad guy either, with getting rid of parking.”
Residential, economic development
Yoder said the plan also raises the issue of fees, such as enacting an impact fee for developers, as it considers possible revenue sources to fund the improvements. He suggested that storm water fees could be another option.
“There is a suggestion, or it’s at least acknowledged, that impact fees could pay for some of these things. Those tend to be fairly controversial,” he said. “And yet we do have the ability to implement a storm water fee in town, which would offer some interesting opportunities to improve some air quality, water quality issues in town.”
Commissioner Suzie Weirick said she was excited to see the plan acknowledge the need for residential development in Middlebury.
“I feel like, countywide, that’s something that we need to do more of,” she said. “Residential development is economic development, and I’m just delighted that you guys are paying attention to that as well, moving forward. And maybe that’s something this board could eventually help with.”
Other specific goals outlined in the plan include:
Encouraging more local shopping and grocery options to reduce the need to travel elsewhere for daily needs
Exploring the feasibility of widening Main Street to improve traffic flow and accommodate bicyclists and buggies
Conducting a feasibility study to reroute S.R. 13 outside of the town center to reduce heavy truck traffic and improve safety
Develop an annexation strategy for targeted growth areas and create utility extension policies for those areas
Establish a regular joint meeting of the school district and town government to ensure both groups share the same vision
Encourage high school seniors to serve as a youth representative on town council
Support the development of a young family-focused housing subsidy program and a first-time home buyer subsidy program, in order to promote affordable housing options
Encourage housing developers to include open spaces or small parks in new subdivisions and revise the subdivision control ordinance to require pedestrian connectivity with sidewalks and trails
The full plan can be viewed at middlebury2030.com
