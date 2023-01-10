GOSHEN — Officials have identified 51-year-old Jonathan Simanton as the man who was hit and killed by a train at the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Jan. 3.
Police continue to look for members of Simanton’s family, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.
