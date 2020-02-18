GOSHEN — An Elkhart man was injured in an early morning hit-and-run on Tuesday, according to the Goshen Police Department.
James Cochran, 50, was walking his malfunctioning moped on the side of East Kercher Road near Lombardy Drive when a medium-sized white box truck hit him and the moped, police said. The driver of the box truck did not stop.
