GOSHEN — An Elkhart man is charged with raping an underage girl in Goshen.
Edgar Delgado Martinez, 22, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with rape by force or threat, a Level 3 felony, and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony. Goshen police arrested him after investigating a report of sex abuse submitted by the Department of Child Services.
