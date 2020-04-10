GOSHEN — A Goshen man was arrested for battery after he coughed on an officer and claimed to have the coronavirus.
Robert Smith, 33, was arrested Wednesday and charged with domestic battery as a Level 5 felony and attempted battery by body waste on a law enforcement officer, a Level 6 felony. His charges also include battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
He was booked in the Elkhart County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bond. His initial court hearing is set for May 22.
A Level 5 felony is punishable by up to six years in prison and a Level 6 felony by up to 2½ years.
According to court documents:
Goshen Police responded to a Brookside Manor residence around 1:49 a.m. for a reported battery, and could hear yelling as they approached. They spoke with one of the alleged victims, who said she and Smith were drinking and playing Uno with some other people while several children were in the residence.
She said Robert had become very intoxicated and at one point took his clothes off and sat inside a laundry basket. Everyone started laughing and teasing him and he responded angrily.
She said he punched her in the eye, causing redness and swelling around it. Another woman stepped between them and Smith tried to put his hands around her neck, but she said she immediately struck him in the mouth, leaving her with a small cut on her hand.
Two teenagers in the residence then pushed Smith away to keep him for hurting the two women.
Smith denied hitting anyone. He first told officers that one of the kids in the residence hit him in the face and then said it was the first victim who hit him.
Officers placed him in handcuffs and took him to a squad car outside while he tried to pull away. They also put a medical mask on him, after taking him to the ground, and he started spitting once it was in place over his mouth.
Smith continued to resist after being placed in the car, by locking his leg against the door and kicking the window, and police struck him in the leg a few times. The officer transporting him to the hospital had to stop along the roadway, saying Smith had become a danger to himself.
At the hospital, Smith saw that an officer was wearing a face mask and allegedly said he had COVID-19. He began forcing himself to cough in his direction from less than 5 feet away.
He was then transported to the jail, where he allegedly made threats to harm officers. He was aggressive toward the jail staff, who placed him in a restraint chair while he put up heavy resistance, police said.
