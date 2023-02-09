Oaklawn, Lacasa request $500K loan for housing project

This is a site plan shared with Goshen Common Council on Monday for a housing development at Oaklawn.

 Photo from stream

GOSHEN — Goshen Common Council voted to financially support a joint housing project between Lacasa and Oaklawn.

Council voted Monday to loan $250,000 from the Major Moves fund to support a 10-year project to double the amount of permanent supportive housing on the campus of Oaklawn Psychiatric Center. The amount was half of the original request made in January because the plan for extending utilities was reconsidered.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.