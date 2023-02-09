A steady rain this morning. Windy with showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
GOSHEN — Goshen Common Council voted to financially support a joint housing project between Lacasa and Oaklawn.
Council voted Monday to loan $250,000 from the Major Moves fund to support a 10-year project to double the amount of permanent supportive housing on the campus of Oaklawn Psychiatric Center. The amount was half of the original request made in January because the plan for extending utilities was reconsidered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.