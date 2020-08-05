GOSHEN — Keystone RV has been fined a proposed $10,000 following a state safety inspection this year.
The Goshen company was handed two serious violations, each carrying a penalty of $5,000, in a notification from the Indiana Department of Labor. The July notice was given after a facility at 2210 N. Eisenhower Drive was inspected by the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration between Feb. 27 and March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.