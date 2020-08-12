GOSHEN — A judge has ruled in favor of Johnson Controls over claims that pollution from a former heating system factory endangered the health of Goshen residents and the environment.
U.S. District Court Judge Jon DeGuilio issued the ruling this week following a bench trial in December. In his written order, he compares the risk posed by toxins released from the plant at 1302 E. Monroe St. to the risk of breathing outdoor air, eating peanut butter or taking a long flight, and reasoned that it "does not constitute an imminent and substantial endangerment to health."
The lawsuit against Johnson Controls Inc. and Tocon Holdings LLC was brought on by five Goshen residents in 2014. They accused the company, which operated from 1937 to 2007, of allowing dangerous chemicals including carcinogens to be released into the environment over a 55-year period.
They hoped to get a court order that would force a quick cleanup of the property.
"This whole lawsuit was trying to get the court to order Johnson Controls to clean it up," said John Ulmer, attorney of counsel with Yoder Ainley Ulmer and Buckingham LLP in Goshen, on Wednesday. "Clean it up right now, as soon as possible."
He added that he was surprised by the judge's decision. He said they'll evaluate it and decide how to proceed with individual claims brought on by the residents, which are separate from the joint court action.
'How many years?'
The lawsuit is related to a plume of groundwater contamination that the residents say extended over 5,400 feet off-site, and they accusd Johnson Controls of discovering the contamination as early as 1992 but dragging its feet in response. The situation didn’t improve after Tocon bought the property, the suit alleges, since the holding company “contributed to the contamination through mismanagement of hazardous wastes at the plant.”
Trichloroethane levels at the water table under Goshen High School were 38 times higher than the federal maximum contaminant level and TCE vapors were detected under the school’s building slab, according to the lawsuit. In 2012, levels of the contaminant were measured at 240 times the federal maximum at the water table in the heart of the neighborhood and dangerous levels were detected within homes, the suit states.
It also accused Johnson Controls of discharging, by its own estimate, 6 million gallons of hazardous chemicals into Rock Run Creek every year until the state ordered it to stop. Johnson Controls instead stored the waste in drums and other containers on-site until they could be disposed of.
The property has been part of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management voluntary remediation program since 1996. More recently, the Environmental Protection Agency had 3,600 tons of debris cleared in 2016 after traces of asbestos were found at the property.
Vapor systems were installed in 15 homes and a pump and treat system was operated from 2000 to 2012, according to Goshen Redevelopment Program Coordinator Becky Hutsell. The city was not part of the lawsuit but Hutsell testified at the bench trial about the impact of the contamination.
She had also expressed a hope shortly after the trial that a favorable ruling from the judge would apply more pressure on Johnson Controls to hasten the cleanup.
"They've been at it for how many years? ... Ten, 15, 20 years it's been there," Ulmer said. "How many years have they had it, and it's still there?"
The judge indicated he was satisfied with the measures Johnson Controls is taking.
"Though contamination still exists on- and off-site, the plaintiffs have not shown that the contamination may present an endangerment that is both imminent and substantial," DeGuilio wrote. "The groundwater contamination does not pose a threat to the city wellfield, nor is there any non-speculative threat to drinking water through private wells or city waterlines. The contamination does not endanger the environment, either. As to vapor intrusion, any endangerment that may have existed has already been handled through the installation of vapor mitigation systems. Sampling data and other lines of evidence prove that those systems are successfully preventing any threat to health through exposure to vapors, just as they were meant to do, and just as they are counted on to do at many other sites."
Attorneys for Johnson Controls said in a statement Wednesday that they're pleased with the judge's decision.
"Johnson Controls will continue with its longstanding commitment to the Goshen community to complete its ongoing remediation and restoration of the site under the direct oversight of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management," states the release from Andrew Skroback, senior counsel for Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP. "Since 1991, Johnson Controls has spent well over $17 million to reduce site contamination. In cooperation with IDEM, we are currently implementing cutting-edge remedial technologies to help us achieve cleanup goals expeditiously. The entire property will be seeded with grass in 2021 following further on-site remedial work."
