Jeffrey Schrock, a patrolman with the Goshen Police Department who served four years in the U.S. Air Force in active duty and more than 20 years in the Air National Guard, was the keynote speaker at Goshen's Memorial Day service in Oakridge Cemetery.
GOSHEN — The parade was canceled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, but the rest of Goshen’s Memorial Day program went mostly as usual as locals came together Monday morning to honor their fallen heroes
Dozens flocked to Oakridge Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony, which concluded Goshen’s Memorial Day events. The program began with a memorial service at Rogers Footbridge Park, followed by a service at the Veterans Memorial in front of the county courthouse.
